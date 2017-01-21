Women's March brings over 10,000 to downtown Nashville

More than 10,000 women and men converged in downtown Nashville Saturday morning to march in support of women’s issues.

Power Together Tennessee was formed in solidarity with Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington in Washington, D.C., and it invited all supporters of women’s rights to march through the city.

"We have so many different issues and we have so many different groups and we are very good at coming together as one," said Matt Ferry. "This is definitely an example of that."

The participants made their way across the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge and through downtown, finally arriving at Public Square.

In addition to women’s issues, supporters say the march stood in support of issues regarding race, immigration, sexual orientation, religion and gender identity.

All these issues are interconnected and they all relate to each other," said Shelby Ruch. "Because in reality, no one is free when someone is oppressed."

Several civil rights groups, environmentalists and immigration rights groups were also in attendance.

Representatives and city leaders believe today’s march was the largest crowd ever on Nashville’s Public Square.

