More rain moving into Middle Tennessee Saturday

Rain primarily over eastern Middle Tennessee will move out of the Mid State this afternoon.

As clouds clear, sunshine will drive temperatures into the mid-upper 60s in most areas this afternoon.

Late tonight, rain and thunderstorms will return to our area. Some storms, especially those close to the Tennessee/Alabama line, could be accompanied by hail and gusty wind.

Sunday will be showery and mild, before cooler air takes over on Monday.

Late this week, weather more typical of January will return.

For more on that and the thunderstorms expected tonight, read the 4WARN Weather Blog .

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.