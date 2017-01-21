More rain moving into Middle Tennessee Saturday

Military officials at Fort Campbell, like many others across the country, had few answers Wednesday about what a new transgender military service ban will mean.More >>
Military officials at Fort Campbell, like many others across the country, had few answers Wednesday about what a new transgender military service ban will mean.More >>
We've all had bad flights, but one family claims their long string of issues is downright improbable. They said their trip from Europe to Nashville ended up spanning 60 hours, and at some points, they wondered if they'd get there at all.More >>
We've all had bad flights, but one family claims their long string of issues is downright improbable. They said their trip from Europe to Nashville ended up spanning 60 hours, and at some points, they wondered if they'd get there at all.More >>
Police in Gallatin have arrested one alleged debit card skimmer and is searching two other suspects.More >>
Police in Gallatin have arrested one alleged debit card skimmer and is searching two other suspects.More >>
A south Nashville family worried about a rash of dead animals is getting results from the News 4 I-Team. The family reached out after they discovered a number of dead chickens and ducks on their property, and they said the city wasn't doing enough about it.More >>
A south Nashville family worried about a rash of dead animals is getting results from the News 4 I-Team. The family reached out after they discovered a number of dead chickens and ducks on their property, and they said the city wasn't doing enough about it.More >>
News 4 was the first to report about a new spin on an old real estate scam earlier this month. Thieves, posing as landlords, tell potential renters that in order to get in the house for a tour, they have to provide their credit card number as a deposit.More >>
News 4 was the first to report about a new spin on an old real estate scam earlier this month. Thieves, posing as landlords, tell potential renters that in order to get in the house for a tour, they have to provide their credit card number as a deposit.More >>
One of the people accused of defacing the iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural early Tuesday morning has turned himself in.More >>
One of the people accused of defacing the iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural early Tuesday morning has turned himself in.More >>
Metro police have identified the victim as Jaezoine Woods. They say he was involved in a "continuing rift" with some other teenagers.More >>
Metro police have identified the victim as Jaezoine Woods. They say he was involved in a "continuing rift" with some other teenagers.More >>
Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union want to join a lawsuit challenging a Tennessee law that requires counseling and a 48-hour waiting period for women seeking abortions.More >>
Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union want to join a lawsuit challenging a Tennessee law that requires counseling and a 48-hour waiting period for women seeking abortions.More >>
A chilling study just published finds a relationship between football and a brain disease. Researchers discovered nearly all of the deceased NFL players' brains that were tested had a disease linked to repeated blows to the head.More >>
A chilling study just published finds a relationship between football and a brain disease. Researchers discovered nearly all of the deceased NFL players' brains that were tested had a disease linked to repeated blows to the head.More >>
A News 4 I-Team investigation into a Nashville sex club has prompted Metro Codes officials to shut it down, at least temporarily.More >>
A News 4 I-Team investigation into a Nashville sex club has prompted Metro Codes officials to shut it down, at least temporarily.More >>
All Dannie Powell ever knew about her real father was that he was a soldier at Fort Benning, GA.More >>
All Dannie Powell ever knew about her real father was that he was a soldier at Fort Benning, GA.More >>
They’re blaming a popular company that’s built thousands of homes across Middle Tennessee, but the News 4 I-Team discovered the complaints stretch far beyond Nashville.More >>
They’re blaming a popular company that’s built thousands of homes across Middle Tennessee, but the News 4 I-Team discovered the complaints stretch far beyond Nashville.More >>
One of the people accused of defacing the iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural early Tuesday morning has turned himself in.More >>
One of the people accused of defacing the iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural early Tuesday morning has turned himself in.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man was found dead in his Hohenwald home on Tuesday.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man was found dead in his Hohenwald home on Tuesday.More >>
Cab and ride-share drivers are getting cuts of cover charges when they drop off passengers to Nashville strip clubs. It's a new practice News 4 has just uncovered, but it has been going on for years.More >>
Cab and ride-share drivers are getting cuts of cover charges when they drop off passengers to Nashville strip clubs. It's a new practice News 4 has just uncovered, but it has been going on for years.More >>
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.More >>
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.More >>
The Robertson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly farming accident in Greenbrier.More >>
The Robertson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly farming accident in Greenbrier.More >>
The iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural in 12 South has been vandalized for the second time this year.More >>
The iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural in 12 South has been vandalized for the second time this year.More >>
Metro police have identified the victim as Jaezoine Woods. They say he was involved in a "continuing rift" with some other teenagers.More >>
Metro police have identified the victim as Jaezoine Woods. They say he was involved in a "continuing rift" with some other teenagers.More >>