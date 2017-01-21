Man transported to Vanderbilt after shooting in South Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

Man transported to Vanderbilt after shooting in South Nashville

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A shooting on the 300 block of Plus Park Boulevard has left one injured.

A call was made this morning just after 5:30 a.m. of a shooting in South Nashville.

An unidentified male victim was found with gunshot wounds to the leg and arm. He has been transported to Vanderbilt Hospital and is considered to be in stable condition.

Police are trying to locate a silver Chrysler 300 which may have been involved in this incident.

Stay with Channel 4 and wsmv.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.