Man transported to Vanderbilt after shooting in South Nashville

A shooting on the 300 block of Plus Park Boulevard has left one injured.

A call was made this morning just after 5:30 a.m. of a shooting in South Nashville.

An unidentified male victim was found with gunshot wounds to the leg and arm. He has been transported to Vanderbilt Hospital and is considered to be in stable condition.

Police are trying to locate a silver Chrysler 300 which may have been involved in this incident.

