Man shot outside east Nashville bar

Man shot outside east Nashville bar

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting outside an east Nashville bar.

Officers said a thief shot a man in the chest while stealing the victim’s car at the Red Door near North 11th Street and Forrest Avenue.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in serious condition.

The stolen vehicle is a maroon Chrysler PT Cruiser.

