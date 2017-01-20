Security plan in place for Women's March in downtown Nashville

More than 7,000 people are expected to take part in the march. (WSMV)

More than 7,000 people are expected at the Women’s March Saturday in downtown Nashville.

But unlike an earlier protest Friday night, organizers expect zero arrests.

Power Together Tennessee put together the march. Organizers say they have the proper permits, have hired a security company and promise to keep the peace.

Marchers will gather at Cumberland Park and walk a one-mile stretch to Public Square.

“It’s an energy and a momentum when you're with that many people,” said marcher Sharideth Smith.

Organizers say part of the reason so many people are coming is because they feel protected.

“All of the streets that we want to shut down are being shut down for us,” said organizer Jennifer Wilson.

The goal is to spread a message in a safe way.

“Make sure you've got contact information on your forearm, make sure you carry a backup cell phone battery, make sure to be aware of your surroundings at all times,” said marcher Brit Doyle.

There is also a plan in case people get unruly.

“We call the police then immediately. There is no intention for it to get violent at all, and we have really put our focus on peaceful unity,” Wilson said.

Despite some critics of the protests, those planning to march say their intentions are good.

“We feel like we want to be for something as opposed to against something. Start building those bridges so maybe in the next four years we can all get to where we are going,” Smith said.

