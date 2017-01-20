THP called to serve at Presidential Inauguration for 3rd time

This is the third time THP has assisted with a presidential inauguration. (Source: Tennessee Highway Patrol)

Dozens of troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol were in Washington D.C. Friday to help with the peaceful transfer of power on Inauguration Day.

Named the top state police and top highway patrol in the country by the International Associations of Chiefs of Police in 2016, Lt. Bill Miller said it's no accident that the THP was asked to assist with what is now their third inauguration, representing Tennessee with honor.

"For most of the day, we had 42 troopers of Tennessee's finest, standing guard and watching the on-goers of the parade and making sure nothing happened, making sure no one interfered or interrupted the parade route," Miller said.

The unit's assigned location was directly in front of FBI headquarters, a site with great potential for protest or unrest considering the emotional landscape of the recent election. Miller said it demonstrated great trust in his officers.

"There was some bad feelings toward the FBI and how the election came out by some of the supporters of Secretary Clinton," Miller added. "So that's where the Secret Service and U.S. Marshal's Office, we feel, put their best foot forward and put us there.

"Lo and behold," Miller added, "President Trump, the motorcade, stopped directly behind our troopers. President Trump got out of his limousine for the first time as the President of the United States, directly behind the Tennessee Highway Patrol."

Miller said no troopers witnessed any acts of violence or unrest. He did admit to an adrenaline rush and feeling of pride, knowing the THP helped contribute to a successful day.

"It was just a very humbling feeling," he said. "It was an honor to know that in our mind, that's what the Secret Service more than likely felt was the best location for him to step out."

