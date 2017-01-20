Maury County students watch inauguration in class countywide

With eyes glued to a projector screen, more than 30 fourth graders at Spring Hill Elementary watched the inauguration of President Donald Trump on a live internet stream.

"We all salute the same great American flag," Trump said at one point in his inaugural address.

Some of the students typed on their laptops as they completed inaugural-based assignments, the speech playing in the background.

Maury County teachers Emily Ferguson and Kristin Hood used the inauguration to teach social studies and speech writing in line with Common Core standards.

The students watched President Barack Obama's 2012 inaugural address and wrote opinion papers on it Thursday. They will do the same for Trump's speech.

"We used this activity as a culminating activity to help the children understand point of view and how a speaker uses their evidence and their information to support their point of view," Ferguson said.

The teachers asked the students their opinions of the speech. One student simply said, "wow.”

Another student said he was amazed by the size of the crowd. Another girl said she wanted President Trump to give more specifics to his plans in the speech. Another student said he loved the entire event because he loves the Republican Party.

The decision to show the event didn't come without a little push back from some parents. Maury County schools sent out a robo-call informing parents that the inauguration would be played in class and that they could opt their students out if they saw fit.

Some didn't want their children involved and were able to opt out.

"We value our parent's opinions, and of course we are going to do what they ask us to do," said assistant principal Renata Powell. "I did get a call from a parent, and a letter, but it was only a handful that chose for their children not to participate."

For the fourth graders who are just learning the landscape of politics, it's all a new experience that their teachers hope will offer a positive lesson in democracy.

Maury County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Marczak said in a statement to Channel 4:

The decision to offer the opportunity to watch the Presidential Inauguration, at all of our schools, was based on the fact that this a rare 4/8 year event that puts our country “on the stage” as we pull out all of our stops and celebrate what it uniquely means to be American. As with any election, there are Americans that agree and disagree with the person nominated to take on the leadership of our country, but, to see democracy in action is a great educational opportunity for all public school students.

Williamson County Schools sent a notice saying there would be no county-issued directive on watching the inauguration, and that it would be left to individual teachers to decide.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.