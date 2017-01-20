Police ID pedestrian struck, killed in Antioch

Police said they responded to the 4000 block of Central Pike after receiving a call about shots being fired in the area.More >>
Police said they responded to the 4000 block of Central Pike after receiving a call about shots being fired in the area.More >>
A 15-year-old has died following a shooting in south Nashville. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday near the public housing complex off Lewis Street.More >>
A 15-year-old has died following a shooting in south Nashville. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday near the public housing complex off Lewis Street.More >>
Kamdyn Cates, 16, was seen leaving his home on Monday. Early Wednesday morning, police said Cates had been returned home safely.More >>
Kamdyn Cates, 16, was seen leaving his home on Monday. Early Wednesday morning, police said Cates had been returned home safely.More >>
After three businesses were raided last week for prostitution and sex trafficking, News 4 has received several tips about other salons suspected of shady behavior.More >>
After three businesses were raided last week for prostitution and sex trafficking, News 4 has received several tips about other salons suspected of shady behavior.More >>
A News 4 I-Team investigation into a Nashville sex club has prompted Metro Codes officials to shut it down, at least temporarily.More >>
A News 4 I-Team investigation into a Nashville sex club has prompted Metro Codes officials to shut it down, at least temporarily.More >>
The Nashville Fire Department quickly put out a fire Tuesday afternoon at a business in Madison.More >>
The Nashville Fire Department quickly put out a fire Tuesday afternoon at a business in Madison.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man was found dead in his Hohenwald home on Tuesday.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man was found dead in his Hohenwald home on Tuesday.More >>
A West Tennessee company couldn't be busier today, and it's all thanks to the upcoming eclipse. They're playing a vital role in helping tens of millions see the big event safely.More >>
A West Tennessee company couldn't be busier today, and it's all thanks to the upcoming eclipse. They're playing a vital role in helping tens of millions see the big event safely.More >>
A dumpster behind a doctor’s office that was loaded with medicine and sensitive documents may have put patients at risk.More >>
A dumpster behind a doctor’s office that was loaded with medicine and sensitive documents may have put patients at risk.More >>
Nashville is hosting the WoodmenLife national convention, and the Omaha-based organization is thanking the city in a big way.More >>
Nashville is hosting the WoodmenLife national convention, and the Omaha-based organization is thanking the city in a big way.More >>
A News 4 I-Team investigation into a Nashville sex club has prompted Metro Codes officials to shut it down, at least temporarily.More >>
A News 4 I-Team investigation into a Nashville sex club has prompted Metro Codes officials to shut it down, at least temporarily.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man was found dead in his Hohenwald home on Tuesday.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man was found dead in his Hohenwald home on Tuesday.More >>
The parents of a teenage driver who livestreamed on Instagram the fatal crash that killed their younger daughter in California say they believe their daughter didn't mean for her sister to die.More >>
The parents of a teenage driver who livestreamed on Instagram the fatal crash that killed their younger daughter in California say they believe their daughter didn't mean for her sister to die.More >>
They’re blaming a popular company that’s built thousands of homes across Middle Tennessee, but the News 4 I-Team discovered the complaints stretch far beyond Nashville.More >>
They’re blaming a popular company that’s built thousands of homes across Middle Tennessee, but the News 4 I-Team discovered the complaints stretch far beyond Nashville.More >>
A West Tennessee company couldn't be busier today, and it's all thanks to the upcoming eclipse. They're playing a vital role in helping tens of millions see the big event safely.More >>
A West Tennessee company couldn't be busier today, and it's all thanks to the upcoming eclipse. They're playing a vital role in helping tens of millions see the big event safely.More >>
Florida wildlife officials are investigating after a video of men dragging a shark behind a speeding boat went viral on several social media sites.More >>
Florida wildlife officials are investigating after a video of men dragging a shark behind a speeding boat went viral on several social media sites.More >>
A man was arrested on federal smuggling charges Tuesday after customs officers intercepted a shipment with three live king cobras hidden inside potato chip canisters that were being mailed to his California home, U.S. prosecutors said.More >>
A man was arrested on federal smuggling charges Tuesday after customs officers intercepted a shipment with three live king cobras hidden inside potato chip canisters that were being mailed to his California home, U.S. prosecutors said.More >>
The iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural in 12 South has been vandalized for the second time this year.More >>
The iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural in 12 South has been vandalized for the second time this year.More >>
A New Hampshire woman whose 6-month-old son was put in a relative's care kidnapped a toddler from a man's vehicle after he offered her a ride, police said in a report Monday.More >>
A New Hampshire woman whose 6-month-old son was put in a relative's care kidnapped a toddler from a man's vehicle after he offered her a ride, police said in a report Monday.More >>
Kamdyn Cates, 16, was seen leaving his home on Monday. Early Wednesday morning, police said Cates had been returned home safely.More >>
Kamdyn Cates, 16, was seen leaving his home on Monday. Early Wednesday morning, police said Cates had been returned home safely.More >>