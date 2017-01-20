Police ID pedestrian struck, killed in Antioch - WSMV Channel 4

Police ID pedestrian struck, killed in Antioch

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Antioch on Wednesday night.

Police said Skylar Villarreal, 29, was attempting to cross Bell Road near Cedar Pointe Parkway at 9 p.m. when she was hit by a Toyota Camry.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 72-year-old Kenneth Corbett.

Police said Villarreal was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark colored clothing.

There was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene, according to police.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.