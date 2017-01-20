Police ID pedestrian struck, killed in Antioch

Metro police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Antioch on Wednesday night.

Police said Skylar Villarreal, 29, was attempting to cross Bell Road near Cedar Pointe Parkway at 9 p.m. when she was hit by a Toyota Camry.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 72-year-old Kenneth Corbett.

Police said Villarreal was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark colored clothing.

There was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene, according to police.

