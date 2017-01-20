Metro PD names officers of the year

Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson presented awards to six individuals Friday whose outstanding work during 2016 earned them employees of the year honors.

Last August, a babysitter watching two children was raped by a stranger at the Hamilton Creek Park.

After an eight-week investigation, Detective Chuck Fleming matched DNA to the suspect and made an arrest.

Fleming was named Investigative Service Bureau investigator of the year.

“I can remember going into the hospital and seeing her for the first time, mascara running down her face from where she’d been crying, and I just knew then that he needed to be caught and that we were going to do whatever possible to do it,” Fleming said.

Detective William Ashworth was named the Field Operations Bureau investigator of the year. His investigation led to the arrest of three suspects in the murder of a California tourist in downtown Nashville.

Officer Tyler Conrads was named the Field Operations Bureau police officer of the year. He was on routine patrol through a motel parking lot last July when he discovered a female murder victim and arrested the man who fatally stabbed her.

Officer Robert Buckman was named Field Operations Bureau patrol officer of the year. He responded to a shots fired call and immediately detained and arrested the murder suspect.

Officer Chris Augustin was named the Field Operations Bureau special operations officer of the year. His work led to the identification of a hit-and-run driver who struck and injured a visually impaired pedestrian in October.

Steve Dixon was named the professional support employee of the year.

“I am exceptionally proud of these six individuals and their incredible work, which is representative of that which takes place on a daily basis by dedicated men and women throughout our police department,” Anderson said in a release.

Proud of these MNPD Employees of the Year for 2016. They received awards at a ceremony this morning. pic.twitter.com/bD91IiszoE — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 20, 2017

