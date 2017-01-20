Community group uses Inauguration Day to show support for Nashville immigrants

While millions watched the Presidential Inauguration on Friday, some groups decided to use the time as a day of action.

After a divisive election, the Indivisible campaign with nonprofit Conexion Americas worked to unite. They held an open house at Casa Azafran to show Nashville what value immigrants bring to the community. Organizers served up churros and chocolate, but the feelings weren't all sweet.

"Many people have lived in fear for many years, and certainly that has increased in the last few weeks and really during the entire presidential campaign," said Renata Soto, the executive director of Conexion Americas.

On Inauguration Day, Soto said it's important for the city's immigrants to feel supported.

"We are, as everyone else, waiting on any announcements on any of the promises from the campaign trail and seeing what actually will become a proposal, a policy as we move forward," Soto said.

President Donald Trump called for a border wall last year, so some feel they must continue to speak out.

"It's important for us to participate but also be represented by people who understand our background, who understand our experiences," said Patricia Tarquino Moorehead, who immigrated to the U.S. from Colombia with her mother in the 1980s.

Dozens of people wrote postcards to U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper and U.S. Senators Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander, who represent Tennessee in Washington D.C., calling for them to back immigrant communities.

"(I'm asking for) sensible immigration reform. We haven't been able to get it passed in the last eight years, so maybe we've got a chance in this administration," said Sue Havlish of Nashville.

Those who are immigrants or come from immigrant families said they hope Trump will make decisions that show togetherness.

"I tune out the words. I want to see action. His decisions speak louder than his rhetoric," said Tarquino Moorehead.

The event didn't stream or play the inauguration, deciding to focus on what people can do to improve immigrant communities. Conexion Americas plans to deliver the postcards to the lawmakers' offices in Tennessee.

