Suspect identified in deadly shooting, carjacking

Metro police have identified a suspect in a deadly shooting and carjacking in west Nashville late Monday night.

Edwin Thompson, 20, is wanted for the murder of Giovanni Mitchell.

Police said Mitchell’s body was dumped out of a car on Michigan Avenue near 40th Avenue North around 11:20 p.m. Monday. Witnesses said the driver then took off after throwing Mitchell’s body from the car.

Minutes later, police spotted the suspect vehicle speed in front of them at the intersection of 40th Avenue North and Charlotte Avenue. They tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver crashed into a fence in front of a Metro Public Works building on Charlotte Avenue.

The suspect then ran to 40th Avenue North near the Interstate 40 overpass and carjacked a red Camaro. He got away in the stolen car.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

