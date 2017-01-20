The Latest on Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States (all times EST):

Protesters arrested after chaining themselves to State Capitol

The protests are happening at the State Capitol building. (WSMV)

Ten people were arrested after protesters chained themselves to the doors of the State Capitol in Nashville on Friday.

This comes as President Donald Trump was officially sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

Shawn Reilly said he came out to protest the new president and his entire administration.

“We see in his cabinet decisions and soon with his Supreme Court justice decisions people who are ill-equipped,” Reilly said.

There were also calls for justice, respect, love and equality, all common themes from speakers like Vanderbilt theology professor Joerg Rieger.

“This year, eight individuals are as wealthy as half the world’s population. That’s 3.7 billion people on this planet. So when we talk about equality, let’s remember how unequal things have become,” Rieger said.

Dozens of protesters gathered Friday night on the east end of the John Siegenthaler Pedestrian Bridge and marched to city hall.

