Rutherford County man arrested in Cannon County murders

A Rutherford County man is accused of killing two people and injuring another in Cannon County over the weekend.

David Wooten was found dead on Choctaw Drive on Jan. 14 from an apparent gunshot wound.

Elizabeth Clement and Laura Jastre were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Clement died at the hospital.

According to the TBI, Robert Jesse Mount was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Mount, 36, is being held at the Cannon County Jail without bond.

Officials in Rutherford and Cannon counties are continuing to investigate the case.

