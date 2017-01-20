Tennessee Highway Patrol assists with presidential inauguration

Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol were in Washington, D.C., to help assist with security for the presidential inauguration.

THP troopers started their day around 2 a.m. Friday when they arrived at their post.

The troopers were stationed between the U.S. Capitol and the White House.

The THP Twitter account says the troopers received many words of appreciation from eventgoers.

Our view this morning as we arrived on post at 2:00am. pic.twitter.com/G82qglI4rQ — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) January 20, 2017

Major Danny Talley and Lieutenant Jarrett Ramsey. pic.twitter.com/78HVT7036C — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) January 20, 2017

The troops are representing TN with pride. We are receiving numerous complements of appreciation. pic.twitter.com/hwzAik8DYe — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) January 20, 2017

Our post is directly in the middle between the Capitol and the White House. Very honored and humbled. pic.twitter.com/647P4f18JK — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) January 20, 2017

THP and the Navy back to back for the 2017 Presidential Parade. pic.twitter.com/LepkSQfRD1 — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) January 20, 2017

Lieutenant Michael Edwards and Lieutenant Bill Miller as they work the 2017 Presidential Parade route. pic.twitter.com/6GggxgohK7 — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) January 20, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.