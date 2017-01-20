Tennessee Highway Patrol assists with presidential inauguration - WSMV Channel 4

Tennessee Highway Patrol assists with presidential inauguration

(Source: Tennessee Highway Patrol) (Source: Tennessee Highway Patrol)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol were in Washington, D.C., to help assist with security for the presidential inauguration.

THP troopers started their day around 2 a.m. Friday when they arrived at their post.

The troopers were stationed between the U.S. Capitol and the White House.

The THP Twitter account says the troopers received many words of appreciation from eventgoers.

