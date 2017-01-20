Prosecutors oppose former sheriff’s motion for freedom until sentencing

Robert Arnold is being held at a detention center in Grayson, KY.

Prosecutors have filed a motion opposing former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold’s request to be allowed to live with his mother until his sentencing in May.

Arnold pleaded guilty on Wednesday to federal corruption charges. He is currently being held at a jail in Kentucky.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office doesn’t want Arnold released, saying in the court filing that Arnold "can’t be trusted to abide by the conditions of his release," that he "may have incentive to leave the jurisdiction" because of his recent guilty plea and because of continuing "concerns of self-harm."

Arnold has been on and off suicide watch since his incarceration.

Arnold pleaded guilty to three of the 14 federal counts against him. He also resigned on Wednesday.

The judge has not ruled on the request.

