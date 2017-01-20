Prosecutors oppose former sheriff’s motion for freedom - WSMV Channel 4

Prosecutors oppose former sheriff’s motion for freedom until sentencing

Posted: Updated:
Robert Arnold is being held at a detention center in Grayson, KY. Robert Arnold is being held at a detention center in Grayson, KY.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Prosecutors have filed a motion opposing former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold’s request to be allowed to live with his mother until his sentencing in May.

Arnold pleaded guilty on Wednesday to federal corruption charges. He is currently being held at a jail in Kentucky.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office doesn’t want Arnold released, saying in the court filing that Arnold "can’t be trusted to abide by the conditions of his release," that he "may have incentive to leave the jurisdiction" because of his recent guilty plea and because of continuing "concerns of self-harm."

Arnold has been on and off suicide watch since his incarceration.

Arnold pleaded guilty to three of the 14 federal counts against him. He also resigned on Wednesday.

The judge has not ruled on the request.

Click here to read the full motion (PDF).

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Prosecutors oppose former sheriff’s motion for freedom until sentencingMore>>

  • Indictment of a Sheriff

    Indictment of a Sheriff

    Complete coverage of the indictment of Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold, former administrative chief deputy Joe Russell and Arnold's uncle John Vanderveer on corruption charges in relation to JailCigs.

    More >>

    Complete coverage of the indictment of Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold, former administrative chief deputy Joe Russell and Arnold's uncle John Vanderveer on corruption charges in relation to JailCigs.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.