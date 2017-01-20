Ex-Rutherford sheriff's department employee to plead guilty - WSMV Channel 4

Ex-Rutherford sheriff's department employee to plead guilty

Major Terry McBurney (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office) Major Terry McBurney (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
Federal documents indicate another former employee of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is going to plead guilty to federal charges.

Terry McBurney was formerly a major under former Sheriff Robert Arnold. McBurney was fired after his indictment.

McBurney, who is from Ireland, was charged with lying about his citizenship while applying for certification as a peace officer.

According to court documents filed on Jan. 18McBurney plans to change his plea in a hearing scheduled for Jan. 30. The filing said McBurney has reached a plea agreement with the government.

McBurney's former boss, Robert Arnold, resigned Jan. 18 after he plead guilty to public corruption charges. Arnold is due to be sentenced in May.

