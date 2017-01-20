Ex-Rutherford sheriff's department employee to plead guilty

Complete coverage of the indictment of Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold, former administrative chief deputy Joe Russell and Arnold's uncle John Vanderveer on corruption charges in relation to JailCigs.More >>
Complete coverage of the indictment of Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold, former administrative chief deputy Joe Russell and Arnold's uncle John Vanderveer on corruption charges in relation to JailCigs.More >>
A dumpster behind a doctor’s office that was loaded with medicine and sensitive documents may have put patients at risk.More >>
A dumpster behind a doctor’s office that was loaded with medicine and sensitive documents may have put patients at risk.More >>
Nashville is hosting the WoodmenLife national convention, and the Omaha-based organization is thanking the city in a big way.More >>
Nashville is hosting the WoodmenLife national convention, and the Omaha-based organization is thanking the city in a big way.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry cut the ribbon introducing new fire trucks and ambulances to the Nashville Fire Department’s fleet on Tuesday.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry cut the ribbon introducing new fire trucks and ambulances to the Nashville Fire Department’s fleet on Tuesday.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a reported death in Hohenwald.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a reported death in Hohenwald.More >>
The iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural in 12 South has been vandalized for the second time this year.More >>
The iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural in 12 South has been vandalized for the second time this year.More >>
A suspect wanted in an ongoing heroin investigation has been added to the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.More >>
A suspect wanted in an ongoing heroin investigation has been added to the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.More >>
A mix-up over mailing addresses and jurisdiction is causing some confusion at the new Sumner County 911 communications center in Gallatin.More >>
A mix-up over mailing addresses and jurisdiction is causing some confusion at the new Sumner County 911 communications center in Gallatin.More >>
A new park should be packed with visitors this time of year, but people have not yet been able to use it.More >>
A new park should be packed with visitors this time of year, but people have not yet been able to use it.More >>
The Textile Corporation of America will invest a little over $27 million dollars and create 1,000 jobs in Bledsoe County. It will be the largest private investment in Bledsoe County history.More >>
The Textile Corporation of America will invest a little over $27 million dollars and create 1,000 jobs in Bledsoe County. It will be the largest private investment in Bledsoe County history.More >>
A McMinnville man was killed after police said he was speeding on an ATV, ran off the road and hit a tree.More >>
A McMinnville man was killed after police said he was speeding on an ATV, ran off the road and hit a tree.More >>
The parents of a teenage driver who livestreamed on Instagram the fatal crash that killed their younger daughter in California say they believe their daughter didn't mean for her sister to die.More >>
The parents of a teenage driver who livestreamed on Instagram the fatal crash that killed their younger daughter in California say they believe their daughter didn't mean for her sister to die.More >>
They’re blaming a popular company that’s built thousands of homes across Middle Tennessee, but the News 4 I-Team discovered the complaints stretch far beyond Nashville.More >>
They’re blaming a popular company that’s built thousands of homes across Middle Tennessee, but the News 4 I-Team discovered the complaints stretch far beyond Nashville.More >>
A New Hampshire woman whose 6-month-old son was put in a relative's care kidnapped a toddler from a man's vehicle after he offered her a ride, police said in a report Monday.More >>
A New Hampshire woman whose 6-month-old son was put in a relative's care kidnapped a toddler from a man's vehicle after he offered her a ride, police said in a report Monday.More >>
Police are investigating a crash in Hermitage involving a driver who is accused of kidnapping his passengers.More >>
Police are investigating a crash in Hermitage involving a driver who is accused of kidnapping his passengers.More >>
The iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural in 12 South has been vandalized for the second time this year.More >>
The iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural in 12 South has been vandalized for the second time this year.More >>
A new popular app which matches people by what they don't like, 'Hater', has released what Americans despise the most.More >>
A new popular app which matches people by what they don't like, 'Hater', has released what Americans despise the most.More >>
He will serve a full 40-year sentence for murdering SFC Michael Braden at the National Guard Armory in Linden, Tenn., in 2014.More >>
He will serve a full 40-year sentence for murdering SFC Michael Braden at the National Guard Armory in Linden, Tenn., in 2014.More >>
Starting August 1st, Three Square Market will be the first company in the United States to offer implanted microchips to its employees.More >>
Starting August 1st, Three Square Market will be the first company in the United States to offer implanted microchips to its employees.More >>
You might think a teacher accused of a felony would be stripped of his license to be in the classroom. That’s not the case for Tad Cummins.More >>
You might think a teacher accused of a felony would be stripped of his license to be in the classroom. That’s not the case for Tad Cummins.More >>
The parents of a 2-year-old found dead inside a vehicle in Gatlinburg earlier this month have been arrested on first-degree murder, child neglect and child abuse charges.More >>
The parents of a 2-year-old found dead inside a vehicle in Gatlinburg earlier this month have been arrested on first-degree murder, child neglect and child abuse charges.More >>