Ex-Rutherford sheriff's department employee to plead guilty

Federal documents indicate another former employee of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is going to plead guilty to federal charges.

Terry McBurney was formerly a major under former Sheriff Robert Arnold. McBurney was fired after his indictment.

McBurney, who is from Ireland, was charged with lying about his citizenship while applying for certification as a peace officer.

According to court documents filed on Jan. 18, McBurney plans to change his plea in a hearing scheduled for Jan. 30. The filing said McBurney has reached a plea agreement with the government.

McBurney's former boss, Robert Arnold, resigned Jan. 18 after he plead guilty to public corruption charges. Arnold is due to be sentenced in May.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.