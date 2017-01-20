4 children injured in Metro school bus crash

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday. (WSMV)

Several student were injured when a Metro school bus collided with an SUV in north Nashville on Friday morning.

Four middle-schoolers have minor injuries. Two were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and the two others were taken to Centennial Medical Center.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

All of the other children went on to school after the crash, which happened at the intersection of 11th Avenue North and Arthur Avenue just before 8:30 a.m.

It's not clear which school the students attend.

