Former Rutherford Co. deputy pleads guilty to 3 counts

Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Administrative Chief Joe Russell Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Administrative Chief Joe Russell
Former Rutherford County deputy Joe Russell pleaded guilty to three counts of a 14-count indictment on Friday.

Russell's hearing came just two days after a guilty plea by his old boss, former Sheriff Robert Arnold.

Russell pleaded guilty to wire fraud, honest services fraud and extortion, the same three charges Arnold pleaded guilty to. He could also face 20 years on each charge, but it will likely be far less due to sentencing guidelines.

Russell expects a sentence of less than five years, which would be further reduced by his cooperation with the government. He is asking for a probationary sentence. That’s up to the judge.

Prosecutors say that as Arnold's chief administrative deputy, Russell had an obligation to the people to act in their best interest financially.

Russell allegedly ran the day-to-day operations and made tens of thousands of dollars through his work with JailCigs.

The plea agreement was placed under seal, but it was revealed that the original plan was to give some of the profits from JailCigs to the county, but Arnold was mad about a fight with the county commissioners about the budget and decided not to give the county any of the money.

