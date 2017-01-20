Protests, events planned for Trump inauguration

A new presidential era is set to begin when Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, January 20.

What to expect and how to watch the 2017 inauguration

Protesters say Inauguration Day marks the beginning of "100 Days of Resistance" to President-elect Donald Trump's administration.

There are protests planned across the country on Friday, including several in the Midstate.

Fisk University and Vanderbilt University students are planning to march from their campuses to Legislative Plaza for a protest at 11 a.m.

The Nashville United in Action Coalition has planned a march from Cumberland Park to 1 Public Square starting at 5 p.m.

A group known for helping immigrants hopes to bridge the political divide with a party on Inauguration Day. Conexion Americas is hosting an open house at Casa Azafran from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Visitors will enjoy free churros and Mexican hot chocolate. Organizers say the event will serve as a reminder that Nashville's economy benefits from a vibrant community of immigrants.

One of the largest protests planned nationwide is the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. More than 200,000 people have said they will be attending the event.

The local version of the march, called Power Together Tennessee, will draw in people from Kentucky, Alabama and Illinois to Nashville. More than 5,600 people have registered so far. The march begins at 10 a.m. Saturday starting at Cumberland Park.

There will also be quite a few rallies planned in support of the new president. Bikers for Trump plans on celebrating the inauguration by riding from Virginia to Washington, D.C.

