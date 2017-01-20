Police officer hit by suspect fleeing scene in car near downtown Nashville

Police say an officer was injured in a hit-and-run near downtown Nashville early Friday morning.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. in the alley off Crenshaw Street between 1st and 2nd avenues South.

Three officers were in an unmarked police car patrolling the area for drug activity.

They noticed a Kia Optima with silver tags backed up to an apartment, and all three officers got out. They were reportedly all wearing police vests.

As the officers approached the car, the driver hit one of the officers in the leg. He also hit their police vehicle and an Impala parked nearby before taking off.

The officer was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover from his injuries.

The search continues for the suspects involved in the incident.

