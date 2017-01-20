State giving $1 million to 29 communities for tourism

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - State officials say 29 Tennessee communities will receive more than $1 million in grants to improve tourism infrastructure.

Gov. Bill Haslam and Economic and Community Development Commissioner Randy Boyd said Thursday that the Tourism Enhancement Grants help counties and cities increase the economic impact of tourism. Grants range from $10,000 to $50,000.

The grants are funded through the Rural Economic Opportunity Act, which is designed to improve economies in rural communities across the state. Counties where grants are being distributed are: Anderson, Benton, Bledsoe, Campbell, Carter, Cocke, Coffee, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Grundy, Henry, Houston, Jefferson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion, Marshall, McNairy, Perry, Polk, Rhea, Sequatchie, Stewart, Sumner, Van Buren, Washington, Wayne and White.

The state previously announced nearly $1 million in grants for tourism infrastructure in July.

