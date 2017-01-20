State giving $1 million to 29 communities for tourism

U.S. Rep. Phil Roe's office says he has been diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer and will undergo treatment next month in Tennessee.More >>
The Nashville Fire Department is responding to a report of a fire at Rains Electric in Madison.More >>
A woman reported missing on Monday has been located, according to authorities.More >>
The lemurs are now on exhibit with their three older siblings and their parents, Lyra and Dino.More >>
Fortunately, the person who purchased the product noticed the pellets before giving the bone to her dog, Maxx.More >>
The iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural in 12 South has been vandalized for the second time this year.More >>
Crews will be working to remove an aging dam along the Roaring River in Jackson County later this month.More >>
According to police, the rider lost control of his motorcycle and skidded off the road, hitting a parked car in a driveway around 9:30 p.m.More >>
A motorcycle driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday night has been upgraded to stable condition at a Nashville hospital, according to police.More >>
A Nashville tourist will have to return to Music City next month to face a judge. James Stoner is charged with sexual battery after police say he tried grabbing the pedicab driver who was giving him a ride.More >>
