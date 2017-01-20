Jugovic leads Tennessee Tech past Tennessee St in OT, 80-74

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Aleksa Jugovic scored 10 of his 30 points in overtime to lead Tennessee Tech over Tennessee State 80-74 on Thursday night.

Jugovic converted a 4-point play and the Golden Eagles took the lead for good, 70-69 with 3:46 left. Jordan Reed made a pair of free throws to pull Tennessee State to 77-74 with 38 seconds remaining. Tennessee Tech's Savonte Frazier made 1 of 2 from the line to make it 78-74. The Tigers missed two shots on their next possession, and Colton Blevins made two free throws to seal it for the Golden Eagles.

Hakeem Rogers added 15 points for Tennessee Tech (8-13, 4-2 Ohio Valley).

Tahjere McCall had 19 points to lead Tennessee State (12-7, 3-3). Wayne Martin scored 15 points and grabbed 17 rebounds.

Christian Mekowulu split a pair of free throws for Tennessee State to tie it at 64 and force overtime.

