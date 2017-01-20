Mathews scores program-best 39; Lipscomb beats Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Garrison Mathews scored a career-best 39 points and Lipscomb shot 67 percent from the field to beat Jacksonville 112-95 on Thursday night.

Mathews was 10 of 15 from the floor and made 18 of 21 free throws. Josh Williams added 18 points and made four 3-pointers for Lipscomb, which made 33 of 49 field goals and 38 of 52 (73 percent) from the line.

It was the third time the Bisons (11-10, 3-1 Atlantic Sun) surpassed 100 points this season.

Darien Fernandez had a career-best 36 points on 10-of-19 shooting to lead Jacksonville (13-8, 1-3). He made four 3s, 12 of 14 free throws, and had six assists. Fernandez scored a previous career-high 31 against the Bisons last season.

Lipscomb had a double-digit lead eight minutes into the game and built a 59-44 halftime lead. The Dolphins pulled within nine points midway through the second quarter, but didn't get closer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.