Man shot in leg during attempted robbery in East Nashville

Police are searching for three men after one man was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery outside an East Nashville gas station Friday morning.

The victim was in the parking lot of the Exxon Tiger Market on Shelby Avenue around 1:50 a.m. when three black male suspects in a brown Ford Explorer attempted to rob him.

The victim was shot once in the leg. He later drove himself to St. Thomas Midtown Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

No one else was hurt, but one window of the store was damaged.

