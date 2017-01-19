Middle Tennessee beats FIU to stay unbeaten in C-USA, 65-52

MIAMI (AP) - JaCorey Williams scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Middle Tennessee kept its Conference USA record unblemished with a 65-52 win at Florida International on Thursday night.

The Blue Raiders shot 51.1 percent, hitting 24 of 47 shots while taking just 10 shots from distance and knocking down three. Meanwhile Middle Tennessee limited the Golden Panthers to 39.6 percent shooting (21 of 53), including just 2 of 11 from distance.

Williams was 6 of 10 from the field and converted 9 of 11 from the line in leading Middle Tennessee (16-3, 6-0). Giddy Potts added 11 points and Reggie Upshaw added 10 points.

Middle Tennessee now has won five of the last six meetings with FIU and 13 of the last 15. The Blue Raiders have won eight of the last nine in Miami.

Donte McGill knocked down 21 points off the bench to lead FIU (4-15, 0-6).

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.