Fragments of WWII plane found in Middle Tennessee

It took more than four hours to dig out the 85-pound propeller. (WSMV)

Three small town guys on a hunt for history made the discovery of a lifetime. All it took was an old story, a metal detector, and a lot of digging.

“He was the kind of person who was short, sweet and to the point,” David Landreth said.

Landreth's great-grandfather always said a lot, without using many words.

“When I was probably about 7 or 8 years old, my great-grandfather would tell me stories about the maneuvers coming through Middle Tennessee, and then it came to the story of the airplane,” Landreth said.

It was May 5, 1943. A young soldier flying a P-39 Airacobra fighter plane took off from Chattanooga as part of a training mission, but he never made it past Gordonsville.

“It was doing its maneuver and went straight into the ground and exploded, and that's pretty much the story,” Landreth said.

The pilot, 23-year-old Roy Corwin Davidson died in that explosion, leaving behind a young wife.

Like people in small towns, folks would talk, bringing up the crash from time to time.

“It never crossed my mind to go looking for it,” Landreth said.

That is, until Landreth got to chatting with his next door neighbor.

“Charles comes up and says, ‘Hey, do you know the story of the plane?’ And I said, ‘Yes I do,’” he said.

The two called up their friend, Keith Sciara, and told him to bring his metal detector.

The men didn't expect to find much. They figured most of it had been recovered that week back in 1943.

They were wrong.

“Charles called me at home one night and said, ‘Hey we found it,’ so I threw my shoes on, took off over the hill and sure enough,” Landreth said.

They found the buried treasure. The men found pieces of the gearbox, canopy, clamps and buckles.

Sciara spent more than two weeks digging on the site, spending an hour or two at a time, until the day he struck gold.

“I was down in that hole about three and a half feet and I saw this base piece,” Sciara said.

All of the other pieces were pretty easy for Sciara to pull out, but this particular one didn’t budge.

“As I continued to dig upward, I kept sticking my hand back in there and I felt the edge and I kept going up and going up, and I finally got to the tip and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Landreth said.

It took four and a half hours to dig out the 85-pound propeller.

“It’s made me pretty happy the story was actually true, which I knew myself it was true. But you tell someone there's an airplane buried in my field, you think someone is going to believe me? No. Now I’ve got proof it's there,” Landreth said.

As for that great-grandfather who told little David that story some 40 years ago?

“He is sitting up there right now watching, saying, ‘I told you so,’” Landreth said.

The men plan to donate some of the pieces to the Smith County Heritage Museum. They say they’ll keep the bragging rights for themselves.

