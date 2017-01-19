Thousands of women plan to march in Nashville following inauguration

Jennifer Wilson and Dee Clancy say they want to speak out against fear, anger and hate they feel has been associated with the election of Donald Trump and Mike Pence. They have more than 5,600 other women ready to do the same.

Wilson and Clancy are the co-founders of Power Together Tennessee. They've planned a march and rally from Cumberland Park to Public Square on Saturday.

"I think that it's important for women and people that support women to stand together on Saturday as a show of support to the different marginalized and diverse communities that Nashville," Clancy said.

The event is being held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. Part of the focus is on women's issues that some feel will be threatened in the Trump administration. They also plan to rally for women's reproductive rights, racial justice, LGBT rights, and immigrant rights among other issues.

"It's really important that we stand together with one voice and say we're not going to allow hate and fear to rule us," Clancy said.

Leaders in Nashville began the initiative shortly after the election under the unified name of Women's March, but changed the name after contention within the national group.

"Their march was perceived as a white feminism march, and that's not who we are here in Nashville," Clancy said. "We wanted to be a place where all people, all women, all people would feel welcome, and changing the name was a big part of that."

Clancy said she hopes Trump and Pence see the marches that have spread across the country and listen to the issues they fear will be threatened in the Trump administration.

"I would have loved to been able to go to D.C., but I think Tennessee has a lot of work to do itself," Wilson said. "My philosophy is start where you are, and this is where I am."

The marchers will begin lining up at Cumberland Park at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The rally begins at 10 a.m.

The organizers say people from Alabama, Kentucky and Illinois have registered for the rally in Nashville. For more information, click here to visit the Power Together website.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.