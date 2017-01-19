Respect Nashville coalition looks to tackle hate crime

A new movement has launched in Nashville to combat reports of hate crimes, harassment and violence.

The Metro Human Relations Commission and Nashville nonprofits announced what they’re calling Respect Nashville.

The program is designed to change how people are able to report and respond to hate crimes. It’s the first of its kind in Middle Tennessee.

Members of the coalition plan to train others on their rights in public places and how to report crimes online through a new hotline.

“All Nashvillians should be free to live, learn, work and worship without fear, and we must set a better example because our children are watching,” said Pratik Dash with the Respect Nashville coalition.

The coalition hopes better reporting and documentation will lead to stronger community and governmental policies.

