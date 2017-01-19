Consultant proposes getting rid of lanes in downtown Nashville

Matt Poling played for an empty room at the Swinging Doors Saloon Thursday morning, but said the upside of working the day shift is avoiding the traffic the nighttime brings.

"For me it's like perfect because I miss rush hour and I get home before it starts up again at night," Poling said.

City officials are working on changes. Channel 4 has learned Mayor Megan Barry’s Infrastructure, Transportation and Sustainability team has hired a consultant. One of the things they're suggesting is eliminating certain traffic lanes and replacing them with bus lanes.

"I personally don't know anyone who rides the bus," Poling said.

MTA officials said the goal is to improve traffic for everyone no matter how they choose to travel.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said they're still in the research and planning phases, but that any plan will eventually incorporate public input.

Amdemnarian Bhata makes his living behind the wheel of a cab. He said he already has some feedback, and it doesn't involve extra bus lanes.

"I don't think it’s going to help," Bhata said.

A spokesperson for the mayor said a draft of the mobility study should be available to the public in late February or March. There is no word yet on what it is costing taxpayers.

