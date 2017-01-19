63 downtown Clarksville parking meters malfunction, city weighs options

Police are still investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at 546 South 6th Street around 11:17 p.m. A black male in his early 20s was found lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his head.More >>
You might think a teacher accused of a felony would be stripped of his license to be in the classroom. That’s not the case for Tad Cummins.More >>
Clarksville Police hope a critical piece of evidence will lead them to the driver that critically injured a motorcyclist in a horrible hit-and-run on July 23.More >>
He will serve a full 40-year sentence for murdering SFC Michael Braden at the National Guard Armory in Linden, Tenn., in 2014.More >>
A member of the jury in the Timothy Batts trial spoke exclusively to News 4, saying 11 of the 12 jurors thought Batts was guilty of the most serious charge he faced.More >>
While Shelbyville's mayor apologized for his controversial comments, he also reiterated his original views about working with veterans that locals say are problematic.More >>
An Edgehill community leader says she's fed up with crime after a mother and son were found dead in their apartment on Sunday.More >>
They’re blaming a popular company that’s built thousands of homes across Middle Tennessee, but the News 4 I-Team discovered the complaints stretch far beyond Nashville.More >>
The parents of a 2-year-old found dead inside a vehicle in Gatlinburg earlier this month have been arrested on first-degree murder, child neglect and child abuse charges.More >>
After their investigation, police believe speeding was a contributing factor in the crash.More >>
A new popular app which matches people by what they don't like, 'Hater', has released what Americans despise the most.More >>
The creative team behind HBO's "Confederate" has responded to the intense backlash to their alternate-history drama.More >>
Metro police have identified both victims in an apparent double murder on Hillside Avenue at the Park at Hillside Apartments.More >>
Police responded to the home on Cocoa Drive after the 15-year-old called 911 just after 10 p.m. Sunday.More >>
A man is in the hospital, and two men are on the run after a terrifying break-in and shooting and Hermitage.More >>
