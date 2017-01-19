63 downtown Clarksville parking meters malfunction, city weighs options

A broken meter might be great for someone strapped for change, but it's becoming a problem for Clarksville.

More than 60 of the city's downtown parking meters have malfunctioned. The city is now considering solutions and even questioning whether they'll keep their free one-hour parking.

"We just ran into that situation when we were parking down here," said Clarksville resident Steven Kimball. "My friend joked, 'We better not get a ticket, because there's no way to put money in the meter.'"

"I wouldn't know what to do," said downtown resident Cindy Parton. "I wouldn't put my money in it for sure."

"Out of our 217 downtown meters, 63 of them, the sensors that enable the one-hour free parking have failed," said Clarksville public information officer Richard Stevens. "People can park for free at that meter for an unlimited amount of time."

Stevens said the problems emerged about a month ago with water leakages knocking out sensors under the pavement.

"We estimate we've lost about $5,000 in revenue," he said. "To replace them requires digging them up. It's somewhere in the vicinity of $300-$500 each. The technology we chose has been a little bit unreliable, and when it breaks down, it's a complicated, expensive repair. We're evaluating a new system, a better technology that would be less expensive to maintain, and when things go wrong, less expensive to repair."

Stevens said the city is also studying the cost-effectiveness of keeping their one-hour free parking.

"Is it having the desired impact on business activity?" Stevens asked. "With skyrocketing expenses, you're going to have to evaluate what's best for the citizens and taxpayers. Is the overall cost-effectiveness of one-hour free a strategy we want to pursue?"

Some downtown don't want to see that free hour go.

"They might be down here five minutes and have to pay another parking place. I think it'd be easier with the free hour," Parton said.

"Downtown is dying, so I feel if we took away the one hour, no one would want to come down here anymore," said Clarksville resident Anne Kimball.

With the city monitoring the still-functioning meters, Stevens said it's still not decided what's happening to Clarksville parking.

"The failure rate has gotten quicker," he said. "It's a growing problem we're trying to deal with."

