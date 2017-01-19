Nashville housing advocates, attorneys educate about tenant's rights

As Nashville continues to build at a record pace, it's leaving a lot of renters in the lurch. Once affordable homes are being swallowed by development, and tenants are joining together to protect their interest.

"When average rent in the city is soaring over $1,500 a month for a two-bedroom home, a lot of these folks are not only having to find another place to go, they're being ripped from their communities," said Austin Sauerbrei, an organizer with Homes for All Nashville, a volunteer organization that helps renters.

For more information on incomes within Nashville, click here.

The group is helping some renters form what are called tenant unions, which basically gets people to advocate for themselves.

"It's 10, 15, 20, 30, maybe 40 residents together talking about what their common needs are, and together bringing that to a landlord or together bring that to their city council person," Sauerbrei said. "There's still a lot to be gained by connecting with other renters and finding other renters in your neighborhood, on your street, in your community."

It also applies when developers come into the picture, Sauerbrei said.

"Often times there are missed opportunities for some negotiation where tenants can actually get some benefits from the developer," he said.

Housing attorneys said tenants do have rights but may not know what those are. Charity Williams, the interim executive director and staff attorney with Tennessee Fair Housing Council, said she's noticed new clauses popping up in leases.

"We are seeing some developers including in their leases now or landlords will include in their lease that if there is a change of ownership, then the landlord can give a 30-day notice," Williams said.

Renters can find out from a lawyer if that's enough notice, but for some, it won't matter.

"If it's a month-to-month tenant and that's in the lease, then unfortunately a landlord can give a 30-day notice," Williams said.

She added that a tenant can be forced out of housing if there's cause and given a 14-day notice.

Williams said renters should read their leases carefully. Housing attorneys said a landlord can't kick a tenant out without cause, but landlords can take a tenant to court if they don't leave.

Homes for All Nashville said it is works with Legal Aid Society to give tenants rights classes to educate people about what their rights are. If you would like to get in touch with the organization, call 615-750-5027.

Channel 4 reached out to Mayor Megan Barry's office to see if city officials have concerns about the increased development and renters being pushed out. The mayor's press secretary Sean Braisted, sent the following statement:

Mayor Megan Barry and her administration are very focused on expanding the supply of affordable housing in Nashville. Mayor Barry allocated $10 million to the Barnes Fund for Affordable Housing to create more affordable options, and she created a Housing Incentive Pilot Program which will encourage developers and apartment managers to offer affordable housing within existing and new developments. Additionally, we are working with our nonprofit partners like the Legal Aid Society on tenant rights and making sure people are aware of their rights under the landlord/tenant act. We are encouraging our senior homeowners to check into the property tax freeze and relief programs through our Trustee's office. While increased development has coincided with the need for more affordable housing, more development is typically a symptom of increased demand for new housing due to the increase in new residents seeking housing. Ultimately, expanded housing options of all price levels that meets the demand in the market is necessary to stem the upward pressure on rents throughout the city.

