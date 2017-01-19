Tennessee preliminary unemployment rate up in December - WSMV Channel 4

Tennessee preliminary unemployment rate up in December

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee's preliminary unemployment rate for December rose slightly to 4.9 percent compared with November.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development says total nonfarm employment in the state grew by 6,000 jobs over the month. The largest increases were in manufacturing, leisure and hospitality, and mining, logging and construction.

Nonfarm employment increased 62,100 jobs over the past year. The largest increases were in education and health services, professional and business services, and leisure and hospitality.

Nationally the unemployment rate for December was up slightly to 4.7 percent.

