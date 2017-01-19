MTSU students protest Trump inauguration

Middle Tennessee State University students gathered on Thursday to protest President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

It was one of hundreds of protests scheduled to happen around the nation over the next two days.

Protesters gathered in the student union courtyard to have their voices heard.

“The people should be in the streets and protest and work towards a new people’s movement,” said Dalton Winfree, a protester.

Organizers said they hope this movement carries on beyond campus.

