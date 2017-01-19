Hendersonville man faces statutory rape charges - WSMV Channel 4

Hendersonville man faces statutory rape charges

Posted: Updated:
John Bice (Source: Hendersonville PD) John Bice (Source: Hendersonville PD)
HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Hendersonville man has been charged with nine counts of statutory rape by an authority figure.

John Bice, 51, was arrested on Wednesday. His bond was set at $110,000.

Bice is set to appear in court on Feb. 22.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to call police at 61-5-822-1111, or Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

