Another meeting planned to discuss future of Hillwood HS

Another Metro Schools meeting is scheduled for Thursday night on the future of Hillwood High School.

The proposal is to move the school to the site of Hope Park Church in Bellevue.

Parents and taxpayers are encouraged to head to the Cheatham County Community Room to voice their concerns. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

The final vote is on Jan. 24.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.