Another meeting planned to discuss future of Hillwood HS - WSMV Channel 4

Another meeting planned to discuss future of Hillwood HS

Posted: Updated:
Hillwood High School (WSMV file photo) Hillwood High School (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Another Metro Schools meeting is scheduled for Thursday night on the future of Hillwood High School.

The proposal is to move the school to the site of Hope Park Church in Bellevue.

Parents and taxpayers are encouraged to head to the Cheatham County Community Room to voice their concerns. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

The final vote is on Jan. 24.

