Nashville stars head to Washington for inauguration

Nashville is well represented at the 2017 Presidential Inauguration, but it wasn’t easy for party planners to find talent.

The Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration, a two-hour outdoor concert at the Lincoln Memorial, is taking place on Thursday. Some Nashville musicians will perform, but many of its top stars will not be in attendance.

Garth Brooks performed before President Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009. He was asked to play this year for President-elect Donald Trump, but ultimately declined.

Country Music Hall of Famers Alabama played a Trump event for foreign embassies and dignitaries earlier this week. The band kept a low profile.

But some artists aren’t worried about the potential controversy or backlash.

Toby Keith said he’s performing for America, not just a political party, and he will not be intimidated.

Lee Greenwood has a long history of performing for presidents. His God Bless the USA stretches back to the Ronald Reagan years. He is back in Washington D.C. to perform this week.

Two inaugural balls are scheduled for Thursday night. The Black Tie and Boots Ball is put on by the Texas State Society. Grand Ole Opry stars Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers are among the stars performing.

Also Thursday night is the Great America Alliance Inaugural Ball at the Gaylord National Resort on the Potomac. Darryl Worley of Savannah, TN, is among the stars.

