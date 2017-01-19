Tennessee to hold its spring football game on April 22 - WSMV Channel 4

Tennessee to hold its spring football game on April 22

Posted: Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee will hold its annual spring football game April 22 with a 4 p.m. kickoff at Neyland Stadium.

The school announced the date and starting time for its Orange & White Game on Thursday.

Admission and parking for the spring game are free. Tennessee players and coach Butch Jones will be available for autographs at a Fan Appreciation Day event before the game.

Tennessee's 2016 spring game drew an announced attendance of 67,027.

The Volunteers went 9-4 this past season with a Music City Bowl victory over Nebraska. They ended the year ranked 22nd.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.