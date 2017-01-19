Williamson County Schools: 'Misinformation' circulating about inauguration

Officials with Williamson County Schools say there is a lot of "misinformation" circulating on social media about students and Inauguration Day.

The school district says it is not handling this inauguration any differently than it has in the past and that no district-wide directive has been issued.

School officials say they are not aware of any principals banning teachers or students from watching the inauguration.

According to officials, the inauguration will be shown live in some classrooms and replayed at a later time in others.

The school district says many students will be given the opportunity to watch the event during lunch or study hall.

"To our knowledge, no school is showing the inauguration in a large group setting tomorrow but will instead be class-by-class as instructionally appropriate," said Communications Director Carol Birdsong in a news release. "In addition, schools will work with families that keep their children at home to watch the full day of activities, and there will be extensive coverage of tomorrow's events and recordings easily available for all to access."

Some parents have decided to take their children out of school so they can watch the inauguration.

"I come from the belief that you pray for your leaders and you support them, so I think it's a good thing to teach my kids to be supportive and to be unified with our president, even if we don't 100 percent agree with the way he does things," said Christa Lanford.

Lanford's two older children at Independence High School will be going to school on Friday, but her 13-year-old son Noah at Heritage Middle School has decided he wants to stay home.

"It would have been cool if I could be there to learn it and then watch the inauguration," Noah said. "I was kind of mad because the inauguration is a very historical moment, so I'm going to watch it at my grandma's."

