Driver crashes into utility pole, knocks down power lines - WSMV Channel 4

Clarksville driver crashes into utility pole, knocks down power lines

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Clarksville Police Department) (Source: Clarksville Police Department)
(Source: Clarksville Police Department) (Source: Clarksville Police Department)
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A driver was injured after crashing into a utility pole and knocking down power lines in Clarksville.

The driver of the Ford F150 was trapped inside the truck as it sat on the edge of an embankment on Woodale Drive.

The wreck happened between Shalimar Drive and North Magnolia Drive just after 10 a.m. Thursday.

About an hour later, firefighters were eventually able to get the driver out. He does not have life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say speed appears to have played a role in the crash.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Clarksville driver crashes into utility pole, knocks down power linesMore>>

  • Special

    Montgomery County news

    Click to read more headlines from Montgomery County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Montgomery County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.