Clarksville driver crashes into utility pole, knocks down power lines

A driver was injured after crashing into a utility pole and knocking down power lines in Clarksville.

The driver of the Ford F150 was trapped inside the truck as it sat on the edge of an embankment on Woodale Drive.

The wreck happened between Shalimar Drive and North Magnolia Drive just after 10 a.m. Thursday.

About an hour later, firefighters were eventually able to get the driver out. He does not have life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say speed appears to have played a role in the crash.

