Carole's Tennessee Toddy

Whiskey - 1oz

Hot water - 8pz

Honey - 1 T

Lemon - wedge

Cinnamon stick (1)

This recipe is made to your taste. Add more/use less of each item to your liking.

Pour whiskey into mug

Add hot water

A good squeeze of honey

A squeeze of lemon

Stir and add a cinnamon stick

Give it a moment to meld flavors.

Call the cozy police cause you'll be so happy.