Possible yellow perch state record set at Lake Dartmoor

It appears a new record may have been set in Tennessee this week.

Wildlife officials are working to verify if a monster yellow perch caught at Lake Dartmoor on Monday is the largest recorded in state history.

Trent McCoy, a lifelong resident of the area, was fishing in about 35 feet of water when he got the hard tug. He landed the fish on just a 4-pound test line.

The TWRA reports the fish measured 15.5 inches in length and weighed 2 pounds, 3 ounces.

The previous record was set by Jackie Kersey at Parksville Lake in Polk County in March 2010. That fish was 2 pounds, 2 ounces.

McCoy has been angling since he was 11 years old.

"People pay big bucks to find ways to calm themselves. When you’re out looking at God’s creation, you feel blessed and it relaxes you," said McCoy to the TWRA about why he loves fishing.

