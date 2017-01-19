Germantown Cafe's Butternut Squash Gratin
INGREDIENTS:
Butternut squash , peeled and small diced Onions, yellow
Gruyere cheese Salt
Black Pepper Sage
Nutmeg
ITEM
Butternut Squash Gratin
AMOUNT:
2.5 lbs.
I C.
1/4 lb
I 1/2 tsp.
3/4 tsp. I tsp. 1/4 tsp
Preparation:
I. Layer Gratin in 1/3 pan halfway . Half the squash. Half the onion. Half the cheese. Half the seasonings. Repeat.
2. Cover with tin foil and hold in refrigerator till read y to be cooked .
3. When ready to cook add 1/4 cup heavy cream and recover. Cook for one hour or till done at 350.
4. remove foil and let steam escape. It will be watery at first but will thicken after it cools slightly
Salads
INGREDIENTS:
Soy Sauce Dijon Mustard
Light Brown Sugar Garlic cloves Canola Oil
ITEM
Garlic Soy Marinade (Portabella Skewers)
AMOUNT:
3/4 c.
1/3 c.
J /4 lb
2 oz.
I C.
Preparation:
I. Combine all ingredients in mixing bowl.
2. Puree with stick blender till well incorporated.
3. Dip skewers in marinade and grill 2 minutes per side.