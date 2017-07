The Ultimate Green Smoothie

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 handful baby spinach

1 handful chopped kale

¼ cup frozen broccoli

1 frozen banana, sliced

¼ cup frozen pineapple chunks

1 tbsp chia seeds

½ tbsp flax seeds

1 tbsp almond butter

1. Starting with the milk pour ingredients into the blender. Blend all ingredients until smooth and creamy. If mixture is too thick add a bit more milk. Serve immediately.