Police: Clarksville man calls 911 to report pot stolen during drug deal

Police say a man went to the police because someone stole his marijuana on Wednesday morning.

Officials in Clarksville say the man called 911 to tell police someone robbed $200 worth of pot from him during a drug deal on Beech Street.

The man said the suspect took the drugs and threatened to shoot him if he tried to stop him.

Later, while filing the police report, the 23-year-old man reportedly asked what would happen to his drugs.

“He asked me what would happen in court if the thief is caught. I explained that I really doubt they will give him back $200 worth of marijuana,” said Officer Darren Koski in a news release. "[He] said that everybody told him not to report it, but he really wanted the police to know that he was robbed. Now we know.”

The man told police that he is selling drugs to support his girlfriend and unborn child.

Police searched the area but did not find anyone matching the suspect's description.

The Clarksville Police Department said the man who reported the crime has not been charged.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.