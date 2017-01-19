Reports: Large water park planned for Opryland resort

The Nashville Business Journal published renderings of the water park. (Source: Nashville Business Journal)

Nashville's massive Opryland resort could be getting even bigger.

Plans are in the works for a new three-story indoor and outdoor water park.

According to the Nashville Business Journal, Ryman Hospitality has hired a contractor for the project, which will be built in a parking lot north of the resort.

An on-site inspection is scheduled at the end of February.

Plans call for several slides, a wave pool and beaches.

It's not clear if the water park would be reserved for hotel guests or if it would be open to the public.

