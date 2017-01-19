Tennessee drops fee of lifetime handgun carry permit by $300

Four former Pilot Flying J employees have agreed to plead guilty in the company’s multi-million dollar rebate scam.More >>
What's being done to get pedestrians safely across this five-lane intersection on Nolensville Pike?More >>
The Nashville Predators have signed forward Austin Watson to a three-year $3.3 million deal keeping him under contract through 2019-20.More >>
In the last fiscal year, Nashville International Airport has served more than 13.5 million passengers -- that's over a million more than last year's record.More >>
A motorcycle driver is in critical condition after being involved in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday night.More >>
The Textile Corporation of America will invest a little over $27 million dollars and create 1,000 jobs in Bledsoe County. It will be the largest private investment in Bledsoe County history.More >>
A condominium unit near Center Hill Lake in DeKalb County suffered extensive damage after a fire on Monday morning.More >>
According to police, the rider lost control of his motorcycle and skidded off the road, hitting a parked car in a driveway around 9:30 p.m.More >>
According to police, Keith Peuser was driving on Fort Campbell Boulevard when a Nissan Rogue turned in front of him near Airport Road just after 5 p.m.More >>
Several people were injured in a crash on Interstate 40 in Wilson County on Sunday.More >>
