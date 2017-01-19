Man shot in south Nashville; Search for gunman ongoing

A man was shot in the backside in south Nashville around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim told police he was on the 100 block of Lewis Street when someone shot at him from a dark-colored SUV.

The man's injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.

