Gunman on the run after shooting at car with 3 children inside

A gunman is on the run after opening fire at a car in Antioch while a family was inside.

Police say the victims pulled up to their home on Bishopsgate Road around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, Roberto Aybar said he, his fiancee and her three children were returning home from grocery shopping. They told police they noticed a car seemed to be following them.

When they got home, the car pulled up beside them. The driver of the car then got out and fired several shots into the victims' car.

The woman and children are fine, but Aybar was hit in the leg and the arm.

The family drove off, trying to get away from the shooter, and ended up on Woburn Way, where they pounded on neighbors' doors looking for help.

Aybar, 23, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He is expected to be OK.

Detectives said they believe the shooting may have been drug-related. Officers reported finding a small amount of marijuana and a vacuum sealer inside the victims' house.

"You try to move into a nice neighborhood like this so that you can better take care of your family," said neighbor Chauncy Washington.

Washington's family lives just down the road. Just last Saturday, in this same neighborhood, a man was shot and killed. Two teens have been arrested in connection to that shooting.

"With the shooting that happened on Piccadilly Row last week, also two teenagers that I know, I'm just wondering is this something that is going around in my neighborhood right now?" Washington said.

Police say the gunman in Wednesday night's shooting was driving a gold or silver four-door sedan with a moon roof and tinted windows.

