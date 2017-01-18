Pedestrian dies from injuries after being hit by car in Antioch

A woman has died from her injuries after being hit by a car in Antioch on Wednesday night.

Metro police said the crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of Bell Road.

The medical examiner is working to identify the victim. She had an Illinois driver’s license for a 29-year-old woman, but her injuries prevented a positive identification based on the photo.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the woman was not in a crosswalk when she was hit.

The driver and the passenger inside the car were not injured. Police said they stayed behind at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The MNPD Crash Investigation Unit is working to determine the cause of the crash. Police said there was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement in the crash.

