TN National Guard heading to Washington for inauguration

The shooting happened at the intersection of Panorama Drive and Cocoa Drive. Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.More >>
The shooting happened at the intersection of Panorama Drive and Cocoa Drive. Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.More >>
Metro police have identified both victims in an apparent double murder on Hillside Avenue at the Park at Hillside Apartments.More >>
Metro police have identified both victims in an apparent double murder on Hillside Avenue at the Park at Hillside Apartments.More >>
A driver is recovering after crashing his vehicle into a utility pole in Bellevue overnight. The wreck happened on Morton Mill Road near Old Harding Pike.More >>
A driver is recovering after crashing his vehicle into a utility pole in Bellevue overnight. The wreck happened on Morton Mill Road near Old Harding Pike.More >>
A man is in the hospital, and two men are on the run after a terrifying break-in and shooting and Hermitage.More >>
A man is in the hospital, and two men are on the run after a terrifying break-in and shooting and Hermitage.More >>
A west Nashville business owner is the latest target in a string of liquor store burglaries.More >>
A west Nashville business owner is the latest target in a string of liquor store burglaries.More >>
Tennessee Titans player, Sebastian Tretola, was shot in Fayetteville, Arkansas around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.More >>
Tennessee Titans player, Sebastian Tretola, was shot in Fayetteville, Arkansas around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.More >>
Police are still investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at 546 South 6th Street around 11:17 p.m. A black male in his early 20s was found lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his head.More >>
Police are still investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at 546 South 6th Street around 11:17 p.m. A black male in his early 20s was found lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his head.More >>
Following the death of Kris Hansen, 66, on Nolensville Pike, a group called Walk Bike Nashville is calling on TDOT to make changes to what they call the "most deadly pedestrian crossing in Nashville."More >>
Following the death of Kris Hansen, 66, on Nolensville Pike, a group called Walk Bike Nashville is calling on TDOT to make changes to what they call the "most deadly pedestrian crossing in Nashville."More >>
An SUV traveling westbound on the I-440 ramp to I-65 North exited the ramp and fell about 60 feet, landing the car on railroad tracks. The Nashville Fire Department confirmed that part of the car landed on a parked train below. The driver was trapped in the car and officials had to free the driver with extraction equipment.More >>
An SUV traveling westbound on the I-440 ramp to I-65 North exited the ramp and fell about 60 feet, landing the car on railroad tracks. The Nashville Fire Department confirmed that part of the car landed on a parked train below. The driver was trapped in the car and officials had to free the driver with extraction equipment.More >>
A Texas man is fighting a court order that requires him to pay $65,000 in child support for a girl he did not biologically father.More >>
A Texas man is fighting a court order that requires him to pay $65,000 in child support for a girl he did not biologically father.More >>
The United States has just sent "a 100,000-ton message to the world," says US President Donald Trump.More >>
The United States has just sent "a 100,000-ton message to the world," says US President Donald Trump.More >>
An 18-year-old Ohio woman is accused of burying an infant alive outside her family's home.More >>
An 18-year-old Ohio woman is accused of burying an infant alive outside her family's home.More >>
An SUV traveling westbound on the I-440 ramp to I-65 North exited the ramp and fell about 60 feet, landing the car on railroad tracks. The Nashville Fire Department confirmed that part of the car landed on a parked train below. The driver was trapped in the car and officials had to free the driver with extraction equipment.More >>
An SUV traveling westbound on the I-440 ramp to I-65 North exited the ramp and fell about 60 feet, landing the car on railroad tracks. The Nashville Fire Department confirmed that part of the car landed on a parked train below. The driver was trapped in the car and officials had to free the driver with extraction equipment.More >>
A man who was denied a $5 million lottery jackpot because his teenage son bought the ticket is suing the California Lottery Commission.More >>
A man who was denied a $5 million lottery jackpot because his teenage son bought the ticket is suing the California Lottery Commission.More >>
At least nine people died after being crammed into a sweltering tractor-trailer found parked outside a Walmart in the Midsummer Texas heat, victims of what authorities said on Sunday was an immigrant-smuggling attempt gone wrong.More >>
At least nine people died after being crammed into a sweltering tractor-trailer found parked outside a Walmart in the Midsummer Texas heat, victims of what authorities said on Sunday was an immigrant-smuggling attempt gone wrong.More >>
Tennessee Titans player, Sebastian Tretola, was shot in Fayetteville, Arkansas around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.More >>
Tennessee Titans player, Sebastian Tretola, was shot in Fayetteville, Arkansas around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.More >>
The New York Times says Fox News' morning show "Fox & Friends" should apologize for what the newspaper calls a "malicious and inaccurate segment" about intelligence leaks and the Islamic State that aired Saturday.More >>
The New York Times says Fox News' morning show "Fox & Friends" should apologize for what the newspaper calls a "malicious and inaccurate segment" about intelligence leaks and the Islamic State that aired Saturday.More >>
Cleveland's chief building official says panels used on a city-owned NFL stadium are "similar if not identical" to those used at a London apartment tower that burned.More >>
Cleveland's chief building official says panels used on a city-owned NFL stadium are "similar if not identical" to those used at a London apartment tower that burned.More >>