TN National Guard heading to Washington for inauguration - WSMV Channel 4

(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Tennessee National Guard is heading to Washington D.C. for the 58th presidential inauguration.

More than 300 soldiers and airmen from three locations will provide support.

The majority heading to the nation’s capital will be performing security at different locations around Washington.

